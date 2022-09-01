Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to ~$3.34-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

DCI stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 649,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

