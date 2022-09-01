Don-key (DON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,219.00

Don-key (DON) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $56,219.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00278770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001157 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,794,797 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

