Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

