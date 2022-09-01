Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. 38,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,109. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 790.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 180,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.