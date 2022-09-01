Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,784. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.