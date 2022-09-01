DOGGY Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $185,395.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
