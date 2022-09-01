DoDreamChain (DRM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,299.00

DoDreamChain (DRM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, DoDreamChain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One DoDreamChain coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoDreamChain has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $37,299.00 worth of DoDreamChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

DoDreamChain Coin Profile

DoDreamChain (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2020. DoDreamChain’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,250,000 coins. The official website for DoDreamChain is ir.dodream.io.

Buying and Selling DoDreamChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

