DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 81,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DLH by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in DLH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,924,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DLH by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 26,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,322. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DLH has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

About DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DLH will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.