Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 14,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 959,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

