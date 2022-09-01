DIGG Price Down 16.7% This Week (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $29,151.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $5,141.10 or 0.25817632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

