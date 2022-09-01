DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.