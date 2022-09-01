DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $128.00 to $142.00.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $100.00.

8/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $136.00.

8/23/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $115.00.

8/19/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

8/17/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,522. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

