DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 3.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 2,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $638.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
