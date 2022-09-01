DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 3.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 2,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

