Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DHIL traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $173.42. 351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.39. The company has a market cap of $537.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $163.90 and a 12 month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

