Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.12 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 91.12 ($1.10). 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.11).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of £77.71 million and a PE ratio of 9,200.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.01.

About Diaceutics



Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Featured Stories

