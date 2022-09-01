DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $186.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

