DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,979 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 117,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,530,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.