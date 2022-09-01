DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $223,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,481 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,633. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.