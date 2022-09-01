DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PMAR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. 370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

