DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PMAR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. 370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $32.61.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.