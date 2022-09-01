DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTCS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.32. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,125. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
