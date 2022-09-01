DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,232 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PNOV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,327. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

