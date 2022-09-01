DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

