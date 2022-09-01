DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:DBJA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.