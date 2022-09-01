DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 3,420 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PJAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

