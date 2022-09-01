DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 31,167 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 53,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

