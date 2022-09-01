Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($57.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.4 %

DPW opened at €36.40 ($37.14) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.69 and its 200-day moving average is €40.09.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.