Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of STX stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

