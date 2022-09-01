Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $265.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $237.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.