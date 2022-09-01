Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47). 48,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 44,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

Destiny Pharma Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £28.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.11.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

