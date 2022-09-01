Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.17

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $824.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

