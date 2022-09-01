Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.