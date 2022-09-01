Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel Sells 500 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

