Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $365.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

