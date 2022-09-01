DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $955.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,714,786 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

