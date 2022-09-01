Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,303.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $296,941.54 and approximately $99,303.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

