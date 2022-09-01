DecentBet (DBET) One Day Volume Tops $66.00

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $35,708.63 and $66.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

