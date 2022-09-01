DecentBet (DBET) Market Capitalization Achieves $35,536.85

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $35,536.85 and $66.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

