DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 93,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

