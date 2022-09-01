DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 7,026 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39.

