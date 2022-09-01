DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 746 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. 71,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,228. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.