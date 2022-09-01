DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.52. 111,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

