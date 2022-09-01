DB Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

XNTK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.72. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,539. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

