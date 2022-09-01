DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

DTEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,623. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.71.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA ( NASDAQ:DTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

