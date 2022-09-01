DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $12,109.36 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00132934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083329 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

