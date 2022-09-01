Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 9.6%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.50 and last traded at $94.89. 150,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,949,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,659.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,947 shares of company stock worth $10,460,414. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

