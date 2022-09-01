Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $486.82 Million

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $44.69 or 0.00221443 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $486.82 million and approximately $74.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,892,661 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

