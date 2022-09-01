Darryl Demos Acquires 2,350 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 287.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

