Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNKEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

