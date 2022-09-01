Daniel W. Yih Buys 60,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 495,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,137. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.