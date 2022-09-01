Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,632 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.60. 21,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,162. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

